Idea of banning surfing at Sydney's world renowned Bondi Beach becomes a 'little bit overblown'

Source:

AAP

Any plan to ban surfers from a section of Australia's most iconic beach appears dead in the water.

Officials say swimmers are concerned with boards between the flags.
Source: Nine

The council in charge of Bondi floated the idea in a survey to locals as part of its annual review of risks at a number of beaches.

It asked whether any board with a fin should be restricted to the famed bay's southern end - as is now the case for boards made of fibreglass.

But Waverley Mayor John Wakefield on Wednesday insisted there was "no intention of banning surfboards on Bondi beach".

"The issue is becoming a little bit overblown," he told reporters in Sydney.

"No policy has been devised. No proposal has been received. There's a survey asking questions about what people perceive to be problems and potential solutions."

The question was put in the survey after Waverley Council moved a motion asking for a review of the definition of surfboards.

That was because "large numbers of people" in Bondi, particularly swimmers, were concerned about boards with foam tops being allowed between the flags, Mr Wakefield said.

"We're conducting a survey to find out the depth of the concern. (But) we believe we have the mix right now."

The results of the survey, which is costing several thousand dollars, are due back to council for consideration within two months.

