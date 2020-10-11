TODAY |

'I'd do it again' - Donald Trump defends greeting supporters after Covid-19 diagnosis

US President Donald Trump said he was "feeling great" as he made his first public appearance since returning to the White House after being treated for the coronavirus.

The US President says a Covid-19 vaccine would be ready “very, very soon”. Source: Reuters

The White House has refused to declare that he is no longer contagious, and the gathering of hundreds of people on the South Lawn went ahead despite the guidance of public health officials.

Trump delivered an address on his support for law enforcement from Blue Room balcony to a friendly crowd.

The president wore a mask as he walked for the speech but took it off to make his remarks. He received an enthusiastic response from his supporters.

“I’m feeling great,” said Trump, who said he was thankful for their good wishes and prayers as he recovered.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters. Source: Associated Press

The president also addressed his controversial decision to leave hospital whilst still undergoing treatment to greet supporters.

"I took a little heat for it, but I do it again. Let me tell you, I'd do it again," he said.

He also said the US was going to eradicate the virus, which he labeled as the "China virus", across the world claiming a vaccine would be ready "very, very soon".

