Iceland's President clarifies stance on suggesting ban of pineapple on pizza

Iceland's President was forced to clarify his views after saying he would ban pineapple on pizza if he could.

Iceland's President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson. Source: Facebook: Forseti Islands

Guðni Th. Jóhannesson was faced with a worldwide social media uproar after he said he was "fundamentally opposed" to pineapple on pizza while answering questions from students at a high school in Akureyri last week.

Pineapple on pizza Source: Flickr: Big Yay

His controversial stance on pizza toppings quickly made it around the world, even reaching news sites including CNN, The Guardian and Huffington Post.

When the president told the students he would ban the fruit from pizzas if he could, his opinion was met with both agreement and opposition in a social media flurry.

In a statement released overnight to his Facebook page in both English and Icelandic he said he likes pineapples, "just not on pizza".

"I do not have the power to make laws which forbid people to put pineapples on their pizza. I am glad I do not hold such power," said the statement.

He said he does not believe presidents should have unlimited power and he would not want to hold his position if he was able to pass any laws.