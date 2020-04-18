Iceland tells people to hug trees to cure lockdown woes

Iceland's forestry service has an unusual suggestion for people suffering from a lockdown-related lack of contact: hug a tree.

Tree hugging. Source: istock.com

In a statement on its website, the service advised the public "to go out in the woods to hug a tree and enjoy all the benefits of being around trees".

"When you hug (a tree), you feel it first in your toes and then up your legs and into your chest and then up into your head," a forest ranger told Icelandic broadcaster RUV.

"It's such a wonderful feeling of relaxation and then you're ready for a new day and new challenges."

Forestry workers have cleared the snow in Hallormsstadhur, the large forest in the east of the country, so that visitors can explore while keeping a safe distance from each other.

The service recommends seeking out a tree in the depths of the forest, to make sure the same tree is not hugged repeatedly and becomes a source of infection.

"Don't throw yourself at the first tree you see," said Petur Halldorsson, a forestry service spokesman.

According to Halldorsson, the proposal had gone down well with Icelanders.