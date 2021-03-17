TODAY |

Iceland on high alert for possible volcanic eruption near capital

Source:  Associated Press

Iceland is on high alert for a possible volcano eruption on the peninsula near the capital Reykjavik.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With thousands of earthquakes in the area over the past few weeks, scientists are keeping an eye out. Source: Associated Press

Tens of thousands of earthquakes have occurred in the past weeks in an area that hadn't seen volcanic activity for the past 800 years.

"We are seeing evidence of magma moving about on the plate boundary and there is a real possibility that this will get to the surface, and feed an eruption on the surface", said Pall Einarsson, Professor Emeritus of Geophysics at University of Iceland.

However, experts do not expect a violent, explosive eruption but instead "fairly harmless lava eruptions".

Gas emissions are a concern, however, in particular sulphur dioxide.

"Natural hazard specialists are on duty 24 hours a day, so we have, so we have people looking at this data in real time day and night," said Sara Barsotti, Volcanic Hazard Coordinator, whose job is to prepare Iceland, despite hard-to-predict nature of volcanic activity.

The earthquakes have not created significant damage so far, and a volcanic eruption is not thought to be a threat to Iceland's homes, but for people in the area, living with continuous tremors is a new experience.

World
UK and Europe
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:58
Inside the new Wellington supermarket where all items are free
2
Prince Harry's first talks with Charles and William after Oprah interview 'not productive'
3
Sailing's Comeback King: Jimmy Spithill's history with the Auld Mug and Team NZ
4
Fair Go: Auckland single mum left distraught after moving firm takes off before finishing the job
5
'Outrageous' — Children's Commisssioner says boy's deportation should be taken up by highest authorities
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen
01:49

Prince Harry's first talks with Charles and William after Oprah interview 'not productive'
00:19

Prince Philip discharged from hospital after month-long stay

Israeli experts announce discovery of new Dead Sea Scrolls