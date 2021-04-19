Iceberg that was once the world's largest melts away

A billion-tonne block of ice that was once the biggest iceberg in the world is no more.

When A68 broke away from Antarctica back in 2017, it measured more than 6,000sqkm, a quarter of the size of Wales.

It was only by tracking it from space that scientists could follow its journey as the massive block of ice inched its way north.

At one point it was on a direct collision course with the antarctic island of South Georgia, essentially threatening to cut off large populations of penguins and seals.

“It lasted for years like that as it went around, but eventually it broke off into four, five pieces and then those broke up again,” Swansea University’s Adrian Luckman told the BBC.

“But the endpoint for some of these fragments was quite interesting because just very suddenly overnight they just fragmented into millions of little tiny pieces.”

A68's size made it the focus of global media attention but the breaking away is part of the natural process of the dynamic ice shelf.