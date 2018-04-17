 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

World


Husband of porn star Stormy Daniels seeks divorce, citing adultery

share

Source:

Associated Press

The husband of adult film performer Stormy Daniels has filed for divorce in Texas.

A photo of Donald Trump with Stormy Daniels.

A photo of Donald Trump with Stormy Daniels.

Source: Supplied

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said that she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president, something Trump has denied.

Glendon Crain filed the petition for divorce on July 18 in state district court in Kaufman County, located just southeast of Dallas.

In his 13-page divorce petition filed July 18, Crain alleged adultery as grounds for the divorce and seeks sole custody of the couple's 7-year-old daughter and child support from Clifford, as well as a financial award and disproportionate share of the couple's community property.

Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti said in a tweet that Daniels and Crain decided mutually to end their marriage and that the "accuracy" of the divorce petition is "vehemently disputed."

A woman answering the phone in the Terrell, Texas, office of Crain's attorney, Rothwell Pool, said he had no comment since the case is currently in litigation.

Daniels has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married, which Trump has denied. As part of their investigation into Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen, prosecutors have been examining the $130,000 payment that was made to Daniels as part of a confidentiality agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.

In April, FBI agents raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room as part of a probe into his business dealings and investigators were seeking records about the nondisclosure agreement that Daniels had signed, among other things.

In May, Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump's attorneys, said the president had repaid Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Daniels, contradicting Trump's prior claims that he didn't know the source of the money.

Transparency groups and Democrats have argued that the secret efforts to silence Trump accusers, including the payment to Daniels, should be investigated by the Federal Election Commission as potential violations of campaign finance laws, which require disclosure of campaign expenditures.

Trump's attorneys have argued that any payments to accusers would have been made regardless of his presidential candidacy, and that no violation occurred.

Related

Politics

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
There are girls here in NZ that charities say are missing school because they can’t afford products they need.

Most read story: Major New Zealand supermarket chain lowers price of female sanitary products to fight 'period poverty'

2
A photo of Donald Trump with Stormy Daniels.

Husband of porn star Stormy Daniels seeks divorce, citing adultery


3
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

02:04
4
The Acting PM was not thrilled with TVNZ 1’s Breakfast host Jack Tame’s line of questioning on cannabis and the NZ flag referendums.

'Jack, Jack, stop trying to be a Philadelphia lawyer' – Winston Peters jibes with Jack Tame over NZ flag and cannabis referendums

00:44
5
Julie Anne Genter said having a baby incentivised many new mums to get into education or work, however unnecessary barriers were in the way.

Kids inspire single mums to return to work and training but barriers make it difficult - report


01:29
The former All Blacks skipper says the Crusaders will have to limit their error count against the Canes if they want to win back-to-back titles.

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs

The former All Blacks skipper says the Crusaders will have to limit their error count against the Canes if they want to win back-to-back titles.


04:30
The Drug Foundation’s Ross Bell spoke to Breakfast about the results today.

Ninety per cent of New Zealanders support decriminalisation of medical cannabis, says Drug Foundation

A majority of Kiwis want growing cannabis for personal use decriminalised.


00:48
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

New Zealand's men's and women's sides defended their Rugby World Cup Sevens titles with victory in San Francisco.

00:30
Concerns were raised by Louise Nicholas over comment Wally Haumaha made in support of three policemen tried for rape.

Dr Pauline Kingi to head inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment

In appointing Dr Pauline Kingi today Winston Peters says he wouldn't rule out answering questions in the inquiry if he's called to do so.

01:31
Fourteen others were injured in the incident in which the gunman also died.

Gunman and young woman dead, 13 others injured in Toronto shooting

A young girl is in hospital in a critical state as well other 13 other victims.