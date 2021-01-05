TODAY |

Husband from one of UK's first couples with Down syndrome dies of Covid-19

A man who was from one of Britain's first married couples with Down syndrome has died of Covid-19.

Maryanne and Tommy Pilling Source: Facebook: Maryanne and Tommy Pilling

Tommy Pilling, 62, died in hospital on New Year's Day, having firstly suffered with a chest infection and then contracting coronavirus on December 17.

He married his wife Maryanne, 49, 25 years ago.

The Guardian, quoting family members, said Maryanne was "completely devastated".

Lindi Newman, Maryanne's sister, said the couple had barely been apart since her mother unofficially adopted Tommy.

“She doesn’t remember a life before Tommy,” Newman told The Guardian.

“The day she met him, she had the biggest smile on her face and she couldn’t stop talking about him.”

Tommy had been shielding for 10 months, having also suffered with dementia. 

The couple were able to remain together until he contracted the chest infection. 

