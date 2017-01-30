'It hurts more than you know' - daughter's birthday reunion with Iranian father ruined by Trump's muslim travel ban

A 15-year-old girl's birthday dream to be reunited with her father in the US has been crushed after President Trump's executive order temporarily banning travel to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Malikeh Sharifi told Nine News she has been living in the US for seven years and was hoping to celebrate her upcoming 16th birthday with her father who is in Iran.

"I haven't seen my dad in 11 years, and when I was about to see him, he can't come and I don't know what to do," she said.

She said she has tried to speak to her father who is being held back in Iran despite being granted the correct paperwork to enter the US.

"He was supposed to be here this summer. He had all his paperwork and the other day he got an email saying he couldn't come because he is Muslim," she told the TODAY show.

Malikeh condemned President Donald Trump's executive order that has kept her from being able to reunite with her father.

"I am American, but I am not Donald Trump's version of American, nor will I ever be," said Malikeh.

Malikeh is one of thousands who headed to airports across the US to protest the executive order.