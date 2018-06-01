'This hurts me deeply' - Aussie politician Pauline Hanson cries on live TV over 'backstabbing'

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has broken down on live television as she accused party colleague Brian Burston of backstabbing her and of trying to defect to the NSW Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party.

Mr Burtston on Thursday announced he would go against Ms Hanson's authority and back the federal government's $35.6 billion corporate tax cuts, leading his leader to label him a traitor.

In an interview with Sky News last night, Ms Hanson broke down, admitting she was deeply hurt by Senator Burston's decision to defy her authority and accusing him of performing a "dummy spit" over not being preselected at the top of the party's Senate ticket.

"He has not even put in his paperwork like everyone else has to," Senator Hanson said.

"Brian Burston I've heard tonight has actually reached out to the ... Shooters Party to join their party.

"This isn't the first time Brian's stabbed me in the back and that goes back a long time ago," she said.

"This hurts me deeply because it means so much to me, what I'm trying to do.

"And for him to turn around and do this to me -- it's hard. But I'm going to keep going. And I'm going to get good people in that parliament beside me.

"Because it means so much to me to help the people that need help, that feel like no one's listening to them.