Hurricane torn Louisiana battered by new storm just weeks after Laura hit

Ripping tarps from already damaged roofs and scattering debris piled by roadsides, Hurricane Delta inflicted a new round of destruction on Louisiana as it struck communities still reeling after Hurricane Laura took a similar path just six weeks earlier.

Earnst Jack, whose home was severely damaged from Hurricane Laura, waits for the arrival of Hurricane Delta Source: Associated Press

When Delta came ashore today as a Category 2 hurricane, almost all homes and buildings in Lake Charles still bore battered roofs and other damage from Laura. Piles of moldy mattresses, sawed-up trees and other debris still lined the streets.

Mayor Nic Hunter said tarps were flying off homes across the city.

“I’m in a building right now with a tarp on it and just the sound of the tarp flapping on the building sounds like someone pounding with a sledgehammer on top of the building,“ Hunter said as he rode out the storm downtown. ”It’s pretty intense.”

Delta crashed onshore Friday night near the coastal town of Creole — a distance of only about 24 kilometres from where Laura struck land in August, killing 27 people in Louisiana.

In Lake Charles, about 50 kilometres inland from where Delta came ashore, water leaked through the ceiling of Ernest Jack's bedroom as he tried to sleep Friday night.

Jack said the tarp covering his roof since Laura damaged his home hadn’t blown off. His windows were covered to protect against flying debris.

Residents in south Louisiana braced to relive a nightmare as bands of rain from approaching Hurricane Delta began. Source: Associated Press

“It’s raining real hard; it’s flooding; the wind is strong,” Jack said. “I’m okay. I’m not worried about nothing, just praying that everything goes well.”

Delta hit with top winds of 155 kph but rapidly grew weaker. Within two hours of hitting land, it had dwindled to a Category 1 storm with 140 km/h winds.

Still, forecasters warned of life-threatening storm surge that could reach up to 3.4 metres. Flash flood warnings were posted for much of southwestern Louisiana and parts of neighboring Texas.

In the town of Lake Arthur, Delta's winds peeled shingles off the roof of L’Banca Albergo Hotel, an eight-room boutique hotel in what used to be a bank.

“I probably don’t have a shingle left on the top of this hotel,” owner Roberta Palermo said as the winds gusted outside.

Palmero said the electricity was out and she could see pieces of metal coming off the roof of a 100-year-old building across the street. Unsecured trash cans were flying around the streets.

Delta's reach stretched as far west as Galveston, Texas, about 160 kilometres from where the storm struck Louisiana.

Two homes under construction in Galveston were toppled by winds, as were some trees and signs in the area. Beach dunes flattened by earlier storms allowed storm surge to reach beneath some of Galveston's raised beach houses.

A satellite image shows Hurricane Delta nearing the Gulf of Mexico. Source: Associated Press

Power outages in Louisiana and neighboring Texas soared past 410,000 homes and businesses within hours of the storm coming ashore.

Delta, the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season, made the record books when it struck the Gulf Coast.

It was the first Greek-alphabet-named hurricane to hit the continental US and it became the 10th named storm to hit the mainland US this year, breaking a century-old record set in 1916.

Forecasters predicted Delta would be downgraded to a tropical storm overnight. The storm’s projected path showed it moving into northern Mississippi tomorrow and then into the Tennessee Valley as a tropical depression.