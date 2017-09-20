Hurricane Maria winds strengthen to 280km/h as she bears down on Puerto Rico

Category 5 Hurricane Maria's maximum sustained winds have increased to 280 km/h.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says an Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter plane took the reading today as the storm was about 115 kilometres southeast of St. Croix.

Maria is moving west-northwest at 17 km/h, and is expected to pass near the US Virgin Islands on Tuesday night (local time) and hit Puerto Rico later today.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin Islands, as well as St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat and portions of the Dominican Republic.

Hurricane center forecasters say it "now appears likely" that Maria will still be at category 5 intensity when it moves over the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.