Hurricane Ida traps residents, shatters power grid in Louisiana

Rescuers set out in hundreds of boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters after a furious Hurricane Ida swamped the Louisiana coast.

New Orleans Firefighters assess damages as they look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida. Source: Associated Press

Residents living amid the maze of rivers and bayous along the state's Gulf Coast retreated desperately to their attics or roofs.

Some posted their addresses on social media with instructions for search-and-rescue teams on where to find them.

More than one million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi were left without power as Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the US, pushed through.

Officials warned it could be weeks before the power grid is repaired.

As the storm continued to make its way inland with torrential rain and shrieking winds, it was blamed for at least two deaths.

A motorist who drowned in New Orleans, and a person hit by a falling tree outside Baton Rouge.

But with many roads impassable and cellphone service knocked out in places, the full extent of its fury was still coming into focus.

Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Governor John Bel Edwards, said that given the level of destruction, “we’re going to have many more confirmed fatalities.”

A fearsome Hurricane Ida has left scores of Louisiana residents trapped by floodwaters, while making a shambles of the electrical grid across the state. Source: Associated Press

The governor's office said damage to the power grid appeared “catastrophic” — dispiriting news for those left without refrigeration or air conditioning during the dog days of summer.

In hard-hit LaPlace, squeezed between the Mississippi River and Lake Pontchartrain, rescuers saved people from flooded homes in a near-constant operation.

Debbie Greco, her husband and her son rode out the storm in LaPlace with Greco's parents.

Water reached the first-floor windows, then knocked down the back door and filled the brick home with water. T

They retreated to the second floor, but then screaming winds collapsed the roof.

They were finally rescued by boat after waiting in the only dry spot, five people sharing the landing on the stairs.

“When I rebuild this I’m out of here. I’m done with Louisiana,” said Greco's father, 85-year-old Fred Carmouche, a lifelong resident.

Elsewhere in LaPlace, people pulled pieces of chimneys, gutters and other parts of their homes to the curb and residents of a mobile home park waded through floodwaters.

The hurricane blew ashore on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, the 2005 storm that breached New Orleans' levees, devastated the city and was blamed for 1,800 deaths.

This time, New Orleans appeared to escape the catastrophic flooding city officials had feared.

And the governor said Louisiana's levees, heavily overhauled since Katrina, “performed extremely well.”

But he said the storm still inflicted “tremendous damage” to homes and businesses.

New Orleans police reported receiving numerous reports of stealing and said they made several arrests.

The city urged people who evacuated to stay away for at least a couple of days because of the lack of power and fuel.

"There’s not a lot of reasons to come back,” said Collin Arnold, chief of emergency preparedness.

Also, 18 water systems serving about 255,000 customers in Louisiana were knocked out of service, the state Health Department said.

Four Louisiana hospitals were damaged and 39 medical facilities were operating on generator power, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

Officials said they were evacuating scores of patients to other cities.

An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch next to a near flooded highway as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrived. Source: Associated Press

The governor's office said over 2,200 evacuees were staying in 41 shelters, a number expected to rise as people were rescued or escaped from flooded homes.

The governor's spokesperson said the state will work to move people to hotels as soon as possible so that they can keep their distance from one another.

“This is a Covid nightmare,” Stephens said, adding: “We do anticipate that we could see some Covid spikes related to this.”

Emergency officials had not heard from Grand Isle since Sunday afternoon.

About 40 people stayed on the barrier island, which took the brunt of the hurricane and was swamped by seawater, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said.

The hurricane twisted and collapsed a giant tower that carries key transmission lines over the Mississippi River to the New Orleans area, causing widespread outages, Entergy and local authorities said.

The power company said more than 2,000 miles of transmission lines were out of service, along with 216 substations. The tower had survived Katrina.

The storm also flattened utility poles, brought trees down onto power lines and caused transformers to explode with flashes that lit up the night sky.

Ida’s 230 kmp/h winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the mainland. Its winds were down to 64 kph around midday Tuesday.

In Mississippi's southwestern corner, entire neighbourhoods were surrounded by floodwaters, and many roads were impassable.