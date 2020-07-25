Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas with strong winds, floods

Hurricane Hanna roared ashore onto the Texas Gulf Coast, bringing winds that lashed the shoreline with rain and storm surge, and even threatening to bring possible tornadoes to a part of the country trying to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases.

Galveston Island Beach Patrol lifeguard Matthew Herdrich walks along the rock groin at 39th Street in Galveston, Texas, as waves kicked up by Tropical Storm Hanna wash over it. Source: Associated Press

The first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season made landfall twice as a Category 1 storm on Saturday afternoon (local time) within the span of little over an hour.

The first landfall happened at around 5 p.m. (local time) 24 kilometres north of Port Mansfield, which is about 209 km south of Corpus Christi.

The second landfall took place nearby in eastern Kenedy County. Hanna had come ashore with maximum sustained winds of 145 kph. As of Saturday night (local time), those winds had weakened to 120 kph.

Many parts of Texas, including areas near where Hanna came ashore, have been dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, but local officials said they were prepared for whatever the storm might bring.

Chris Birchfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Brownsville, said residents needed to remain alert. While Hanna's winds were expected to weaken throughout Saturday night, the storm's real threat remained heavy rainfall, he said.

"We're not even close to over at this point. We're still expecting catastrophic flooding," Birchfield said.

Forecasters said Hanna could bring 6 to 12 inches of rain through Sunday night (local time) — with isolated totals of 18 inches — in addition to coastal swells that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Some areas in South Texas had reported receiving up to 9 inches of rain, including Cameron County, which borders Mexico and where Brownsville is located. Rainfall totals were expected to rise throughout the evening and into Sunday (local time).