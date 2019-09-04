Hurricane Dorian lashing parts of Florida with high winds as Bahamas deals with destructive aftermath

Hurricane Dorian has begun lashing parts of Florida's east coast with tropical storm force winds.

The US National Hurricane Centre says Dorian remains a Category 2 storm moving nearly parallel to Florida's east coast but offshore.

It said that as of 4.00pm EDT Tuesday, a sustained wind gust of 95 kmp/h was reported recently at a weather station in Melbourne Beach, Florida.

The eye of Dorian continues to move away from Grand Bahama Island after leaving widespread devastation in parts of the Bahamas.

As of 9am NZT Dorian's centre is now about 165 kilometres east of Fort Pierce, Florida. Its top sustained winds are now at 175 kmp/h. The storm is moving northwest at 7 kmp/h.

This Sept. 2, 2019 photo provided by NASA shows the eye of Hurricane Dorian shown from the International Space Station. Source: Associated Press

Relief officials reported scenes of utter ruin in parts of the Bahamas and rushed to deal with an unfolding humanitarian crisis in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the most powerful storm on record ever to hit the islands.

At least five deaths were reported, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown.

The storm's punishing winds and muddy brown floodwaters destroyed or severely damaged thousands of homes, crippled hospitals and trapped people in attics.

"It's total devastation. It's decimated. Apocalyptic. It looks like a bomb went off," said Lia Head-Rigby, who helps run a local hurricane relief organisation and flew over the Bahamas' hard-hit Abaco Island. "It's not rebuilding something that was there; we have to start again."

She said her representative on Abaco told her that "there's a lot more dead" and that the bodies were being gathered up.

Emergency authorities, meanwhile, struggled to reach victims amid conditions too dangerous even for rescue workers, and urged people to hang on.

"We wanted to go out there, but that's not a risk we're capable of taking," Tammy Mitchell of the Bahamas' National Emergency Management Agency told ZNS Bahamas radio station. "We don't want people thinking we've forgotten them. ... We know what your conditions are. We know if you're stuck in an attic."

Practically parking over a portion of the Bahamas for a day and a half, Dorian pounded the northern islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama with winds up to 295 kmp/h and torrential rain before finally moving into open waters today on a course for Florida.

Its winds were down to a still-dangerous 110 mph (175 kmp/h).