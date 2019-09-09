TODAY |

Hurricane Dorian death toll rises to 44 in Bahamas

Associated Press
More From
World
Natural Disasters
North America

The government in the Bahamas says the death toll from Hurricane Dorian has risen by one to 44.

Health Minister Duane Sands today confirmed the toll to The Associated Press.

Officials have warned that the number of deaths is likely to rise as security forces and other teams search devastated areas of the northern Bahamas.

The government also announced a telephone hotline where Bahamians can call to report family members who have been unaccounted for since the storm.

At least five deaths have been blamed on the storm in the Southeastern US and one in Puerto Rico.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The now tropical storm is hitting Canada’s eastern coast. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier, the government of the Bahamas said more than 900 members of the Bahamian police and military were sent to Abaco and Grand Bahama islands to help with hurricane relief.

The government also said 120 Jamaican security personnel arrived in the Bahamas yesterday and 100 troops from Trinidad and Tobago are expected to arrive today as part of the aid effort in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Large numbers of security forces from Britain and the United States are also already involved in search, rescue and recovery operations.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 70,000 people have been left homeless after the deadly weather event. Source: US ABC
More From
World
Natural Disasters
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
Watch: Japan-bound All Blacks seen off with stirring haka from Air NZ staff
2
Cheeky Steve Hansen quashes Josh Ioane's injury report of Beauden Barrett - 'Probably wanted him to be 50-50'
3
'It's part of who we are' – Scotty and Stacey Morrison urge Kiwis to embrace Te Reo Māori
4
Former All Black Mark Robinson named Steve Tew's successor as NZ Rugby chief executive
5
Winston Peters continues recuperating at home three weeks after surgery
MORE FROM
World
MORE

UK worries Brexit could bring 'chlorinated chicken' from US
02:35

Tropical storm Dorian topples crane, knocks out power in eastern Canada
00:43

Fires continue to rip through Queensland and NSW as bushfire season begins early

Trump calls off secret meeting with Taliban, Afghan leaders