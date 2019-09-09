Hurricane Dorian death toll rises to 44 in Bahamas

The government in the Bahamas says the death toll from Hurricane Dorian has risen by one to 44.

Health Minister Duane Sands today confirmed the toll to The Associated Press.

Officials have warned that the number of deaths is likely to rise as security forces and other teams search devastated areas of the northern Bahamas.

The government also announced a telephone hotline where Bahamians can call to report family members who have been unaccounted for since the storm.

At least five deaths have been blamed on the storm in the Southeastern US and one in Puerto Rico.

Earlier, the government of the Bahamas said more than 900 members of the Bahamian police and military were sent to Abaco and Grand Bahama islands to help with hurricane relief.

The government also said 120 Jamaican security personnel arrived in the Bahamas yesterday and 100 troops from Trinidad and Tobago are expected to arrive today as part of the aid effort in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.