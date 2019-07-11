TODAY |

Hunt on for tattooed 'mullet man' after sex toys swiped from Gold Coast store

AAP
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A man with a spectacular receding mullet and facial tattoos inked in elegant, cursive script is on the run after allegedly swiping sex toys from a Gold Coast store.

Police have released photos of the alleged robber, saying the distinctive looking man is also responsible for a string of other robberies and burglaries on the coast since mid-June.

The man is accused of asking a worker at an Oxenford sex shop to inspect some adult toys before promptly running off with almost $500 in merchandise.

The same man is wanted over a string of other crimes, including the theft of two cars, and pinching a mobile phone and two sour gecko lollies from a Surfers Paradise convenience store.

Anyone who spots to man, whose facial and skull tattoos read "Never take my soul" and "Death before dishonour", has been urged to contact police.

Man wanted by Queensland police over sex store robbery. Source: Gold Coast Police
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rock, who came home with his mouth taped closed and a broken slip-knot around his neck on Tuesday, July 9.
Family left fearful after dog comes home with mouth taped shut and noose around neck
2
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
3
Chase star calls Black Caps 'overperforming dicks' in cheeky jibe at win over India
4
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
5
Jay Hepi
Former Tribesman and Rebels gang president running for Far North Mayoralty
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Rock, who came home with his mouth taped closed and a broken slip-knot around his neck on Tuesday, July 9.

Family left fearful after dog comes home with mouth taped shut and noose around neck
A file image of a judge's gavel.

Auckland man sentenced for producing, distributing child sexual abuse publications
00:13
It's illegal to keep the money.

Watch: Mad scramble for cash after armoured car spills $260,000 on Atlanta highway
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 14: Matthew Lodge of the Broncos walks on the field after the round six NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Brisbane Broncos at Mt Smart Stadium on April 14, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Martin Hunter/Getty Images)

Forward Matt Lodge knocks back big offer from Warriors to stay with Broncos