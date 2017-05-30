 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Hunt on for suicide bomber's distinct blue suitcase he was pictured with before Manchester attack

share

Source:

Associated Press

Police in Manchester issued a picture of the arena suicide bomber holding a blue suitcase and asked anyone who might have seen him with it before the attack to call a confidential hotline.

Police released the image of Salman Abedi carrying a distinctive blue suitcase.

Police released the image of Salman Abedi carrying a distinctive blue suitcase.

Source: Supplied

Counter-terrorism squads are trying to re-create Salman Abedi's movements in the days before he detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people.

Police believe Abedi had the wheeled suitcase with him at two locations in Manchester.

The suitcase was not used in the attack, which was carried out when Abedi detonated an improvised bomb minutes after the concert ended, Greater Manchester Police Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson said.

Jackson tried to reassure nervous residents of Manchester that the bag does not pose a risk to public safety.

But if any members of the public find it, they should not approach it, but call police immediately, he said.

"We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything dangerous, but would ask people to be cautious," Jackson said.

He said Abedi may have had the blue suitcase with him when he visited the Wilmslow Road area and the Manchester city center in the days before the blast.

There have been more raids around Manchester over Salman Abedi's attack.
Source: 1 NEWS

The bombing investigation expanded yesterday when police arrested a 23-year-old man on the south coast of England, hundreds of miles south of Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said the man was arrested in Shoreham-by-Sea on suspicion of terrorism offences and an address there was being searched.

The arrest means that 14 men are now in custody in Britain for suspected roles in Britain's worst attack in a decade.

The suspects have not been identified or charged. All are being held on suspicion of violating the Terrorism Act.

Police and security services have said very little about the network believed to be behind Abedi, a Manchester native whose parents had moved to Britain from Libya.

Abedi's elder brother Ismail is among the suspects being held in Britain, and a younger brother and Abedi's father have been detained in Libya.

Britain's intelligence services have launched an inquiry into how warnings about the 22-year-old Abedi's radical views were handled amid indications that vital warning signs were missed.

Fourteen people are now being questioned in relation to the attack, which killed 22 people and injured dozens more.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

UK and Europe

02:28
Fourteen people are now being questioned in relation to the attack, which killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Investigations underway into how British intelligence missed threat posed by Manchester bomber
01:22
Since last week’s attack in Manchester 14 people have been arrested in connection with the bombing.

Arrests continue in Manchester as thousands of police carry out anti- terror raids

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Kiwis got lucky after Sweden’s charge to the finish was rocked by controversy.

Watch: Team NZ roars home at 35 knots in most bizarre photo finish as late penalty sinks Artemis

00:29
2
Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.

Watch: 'It's like a lethal game of chicken' - heart-stopping scenes as Team New Zealand squeeze past Artemis


3
Tiger Woods has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Tiger Woods charged with drink driving in Florida

4

Live stream: Breakfast

00:39
5
Saturday off the NSW coast is likely to go down as veteran fisher Terry Selwood’s most memorable day on the water - ever.

'A bloody shark! Well I'm buggered' - Aussie fisherman has classic reaction to shark jumping into boat


00:29
Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.

Watch: 'It's like a lethal game of chicken' - heart-stopping scenes as Team New Zealand squeeze past Artemis

Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.

00:30
The Kiwis got lucky after Sweden’s charge to the finish was rocked by controversy.

Watch: Team NZ roars home at 35 knots in most bizarre photo finish as late penalty sinks Artemis

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of America's Cup action from the Great Sound in Bermuda.

00:29
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Video: Two from two! Team New Zealand recover from early penalty to thrash Great Britain

Team NZ picked up their second win of the day with victory over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

07:13
Southern Cross Travel Insurance has apologised for the incident, saying it was a unique situation they have learnt from.

'Insulting and distressing' - amputee's prosthetic leg considered 'baggage' by insurance company

"They're a part of my identity and a part of my independence," Sarah said.


00:17
A geomagnetic storm made for some incredible photos in the South Island overnight.

Watch: Vivid Aurora Australis unravels over southern skies

A strong geomagnetic storm brought the stunning phenomenon to the south - and aurora hunters were out in force.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ