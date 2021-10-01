Hungry croc bites drone out of the sky in Darwin

A crocodile lept out of the water and snapped up a drone while it was filming at a lagoon in the northern Australian city of Darwin.

The unusual incident occurred recently while the Australian Broadcasting Corporation was filming a documentary to mark the 50th anniversary of the ban on hunting crocodiles in the Northern Territory.

ABC cameraman Dane Hirst said the crocodile leapt up out of the water and grabbed the drone, dragging it underwater.