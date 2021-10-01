TODAY |

Hungry croc bites drone out of the sky in Darwin

Source:  Associated Press

A crocodile lept out of the water and snapped up a drone while it was filming at a lagoon in the northern Australian city of Darwin.

The unusual incident occurred recently while the Australian Broadcasting Corporation was filming a documentary to mark the 50th anniversary of the ban on hunting crocodiles in the Northern Territory.

The drone was found a couple of weeks later on the banks of the lagoon. Source: Associated Press

ABC cameraman Dane Hirst said the crocodile leapt up out of the water and grabbed the drone, dragging it underwater.

The drone was found a couple of weeks later on the banks of the lagoon.

