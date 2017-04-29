'The Hunger Games for rich people' - Outrage after music festival turns to nightmare

Organisers of a much-hyped music festival in the Bahamas cancelled the weekend event at the last minute today after many people had already arrived and spent thousands of dollars on tickets and travel.

Fyre Festival organisers announced the cancellation of what they previously billed as a "once-in-a-lifetime" concert along the lines of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Southern California.

People had already begun arriving in the Exuma islands for the first of two weekends that was to include performances by Blink-182 and others.

A statement cited "circumstances out of our control," for their inability to prepare the "physical infrastructure" for the event in the largely undeveloped Exumas.

Photos published on social media showed tents, wooden stalls and portable lavatories had been brought in for the festival, which was produced by a partnership that includes rapper Ja Rule.

"I'm heartbroken at this moment," Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, said on Twitter.

"I wanted this to be an amazing event. It was not a scam as everyone is reporting."

The organisers said they were working to arrange charter flights to Miami for people who had already arrived in Exuma and said inbound flights had been canceled.