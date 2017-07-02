 

Hundreds of thousands rally for LGBTI rights in Madrid

Hundreds of thousands of people marched today in a global gay pride demonstration in Madrid under tight security, a parade of 52 floats took the festivities through the Spanish capital.

The rally was led by all of Spain's major political parties, both left and right, who carried a large banner that read "For LGBTI Rights All Over the World." Behind them came a slow-moving mass of people decked out in rainbow flags and colourful outfits, dancing to music under the southern European sun.

The march included several groups from other countries, including the United States and Britain, as well as groups ranging from rural lesbians to gay and lesbian police officers.

"For all the people in countries who are suffering persecution, we have to celebrate and make visible our pride," Jesus Generelo, the head of the Spanish federation of LGBT people, told a large crowd from an outdoor stage after the march.

Four activists read a manifesto that urged the European Union to help export LGTBI rights around the world, with particular emphasis on Chechnya, Russia, and other countries that discriminate, criminalise or torture gay people. It also demanded that the World Health Organisation stop categorising transgender identity as a mental illness.

The massive outdoor gathering was the highlight of the 10-day World Pride 2017 festival, which concludes tomorrow. 

While Spanish police said they had no indications of any planned attacks by extremist groups, authorities reduced the traffic flow in Madrid, banned heavy trucks and deployed 3,500 police in the city center.

Spain has become one of the most progressive countries for gay rights. 

