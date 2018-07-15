Hundreds of Thai artists paint giant mural commemorating cave rescue

Thailand's Art Bridge Chiang Rai, a non-government funded community-based art collective, has created a giant painting to commemorate the rescue operation in which international divers rescued 12 young footballers and their coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand earlier this week.

More than 300 artists in Chiang Rai painted the story of the cave rescue on a 13×3 metre-canvas which will be displayed at a future cave museum.

The portraits of Saman Gunan, a former Thai navy SEAL who died during the rescue mission, British cave expert Vern Unsworth, British cave diver John Volanthen and Australian cave diver Richard Harris are part of the giant painting, among others.

Suwit Jaipom, Association President of Art Bridge Chiang Rai, said yesterday that the painting will be kept as a historical reminder of the rescue at Tham Luang cave.

A two-metre tall sculpture of Gunan will be made and placed at the entrance of the cave to commemorate his sacrifice in saving the boys and their coach.