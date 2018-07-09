Hundreds strip naked, drape themselves in see-through fabric in Melbourne photo shoot

Up to 400 people stripped naked then draped themselves in see-through red fabric in a Melbourne city car park today to pose for US photographer Spencer Tunick.

A local business had initially refused the photographer renowned for large-scale nude crowd shots around the world permission to use its rooftop car park in the inner suburb of Prahran.

But it relented in the face of a public backlash, with 12,000 people applying to take part.

Participant Chloe Horler said she felt lucky to be included among the hundreds of men and women who stripped in nine degree morning cool in Australia's second-largest city.

"The human body is such a beautiful thing and a lot of time it's really sexualised and it doesn't have to be that way because it's really just, it's so natural and beautiful, and that's something I really appreciated about today. It was great," Horler told reporters after the 15-minute shoot.

Tunick was happy with the result.