Hundreds of sea turtles stunned by recent cold snap rescued along the Texas coast

Associated Press

Hundreds of sea turtles stunned by the recent cold have been rescued along the Texas coast on Padre Island National Seashore.

Scientists are documenting and tagging the sea turtles before sending them for rehabilitation.
The National Park Service released video of scientists documenting and tagging the sea turtles before sending them for rehabilitation.

Donna Shaver from the Texas Coordinator of the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network says around 500 sea turtles have been rescued. 

"On the Texas coast, about 500 green sea turtles were found cold stunned thanks to the hard work of many groups going out and looking for these turtles and bringing them in so that they can be documented, identified and then sent off to rehabilitation for care," she said.

"It's our hope that through these efforts, we'll be able to save these turtles so they can be repatriated back into our Texas waters soon."

