Hundreds of properties flooded in England as Autumn rain hits hard

Parts of England have been drenched with Autumn rains flooding hundreds of properties.

The Environment Agency's director of flood risk management says there is a likelihood of more flooding across the country as winter looms, the BBC reports.

John Curtin has expressed concern the floods are going to "get worse, more frequently, more often”.

In the past three months, there have been near-record levels of rain as 900 properties across England have flooded.

Mr Curtin said 21,000 homes in that period had been protected due to defences set in place and operational activities.

"I do sound alarmed because we are in the middle of November and everywhere is saturated," he told reporters.

"All the flood storage areas are full. We have to be really vigilant because what I don't want is that horrendous 900 number to become a 10, 15, 20,000 number."

The village most affected is Fishlake in Yorkshire, which has eight pumps helping to drain the flood waters away.

Relief efforts were helped by the addition of 200 troops deployed to South Yorkshire.