Hundreds poisoned, 15 dead, from eating mushrooms in Iran

Iranian media say at least 15 people have died and more than 1,000 have been poisoned after eating wild mushrooms in recent weeks.

A highly poisonous 'death cap' mushrom - Amanita phalloides. Source: Archenzo/Wikimedia Commons

A website affiliated with state TV said today that more than 100 people were hospitalised and that three people required liver transplants.

The figures cover several western provinces.

Health authorities have warned people not to buy or consume wild mushrooms, which are often sold this time of year in farmer's markets, particularly in the mountainous west.