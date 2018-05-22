 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Hundreds poisoned, 15 dead, from eating mushrooms in Iran

share

Source:

Associated Press

Iranian media say at least 15 people have died and more than 1,000 have been poisoned after eating wild mushrooms in recent weeks.

A highly poisonous 'death cap' mushrom - Amanita phalloides.

A highly poisonous 'death cap' mushrom - Amanita phalloides.

Source: Archenzo/Wikimedia Commons

A website affiliated with state TV said today that more than 100 people were hospitalised and that three people required liver transplants.

The figures cover several western provinces.

Health authorities have warned people not to buy or consume wild mushrooms, which are often sold this time of year in farmer's markets, particularly in the mountainous west.

The mushrooms tend to appear in the spring, when many people picnic in the countryside.

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

03:47
2
Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.

'Not inconceivable' NZ petrol prices could reach $3 per litre within six to 12 months, says transport expert

04:10
3

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

00:21
4
A pedestrian died near a train crossing on Stream Grove, Heretaunga, around 9am this morning.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Upper Hutt

5
People take pictures as lava enters the ocean, generating plumes of steam near Pahoa, Hawaii Sunday, May 20, 2018. Kilauea volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten more hazardous in recent days, with rivers of molten rock pouring into the ocean Sunday and flying lava causing the first major injury. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Kilauea volcano: Spectacular photos show frightening acid cloud over ocean amid lava flow

01:59
The Justice Minister said community safety was the priority, but changes to reduce the prison population could be on the horizon.

'Doing it once, and doing it right' - Andrew Little signals overhaul of criminal justice system in face of rising prison populations

The Justice Minister said community safety was the priority and implementation would start next year.

Nathan Kraatskow.

Most read: Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was big brother to three siblings, leaves 'huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones

Nathan Kraatskow, 15, died at Albany on the North Shore on Friday night.

00:27
The pair were called up for the All Blacks' squad to face France next month.

Watch: All Blacks' newbies Frizell, Tahuriorangi get stuck into first training session

The pair were called up for the All Blacks' squad to face France next month.

00:59
Energy Minister Megan Woods said they want reassurances people are paying a fair price at the pump.

'We've moved really fast' - Rising cost of fuel concerning Government as they look for solutions to steep petrol prices

In some parts of the country 91 octane petrol has risen to $2.30/L.

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

The are a couple of glaring differences in the snaps the two royal couples had taken.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 