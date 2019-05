Hundreds of clowns dressed in colourful costumes, wigs and face paint marched through the streets of central Lima, to celebrate Peruvian Clown Day.

The Cultural Association of Clowns and Circus Performers of Peru marches on 25 May every year in honor of Jose Alvarez Velez.

Velez was better known as "Tony Perejil," a popular Peruvian clown who died in 1987.