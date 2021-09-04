Hundreds of people involved in search for missing NSW toddler

Hundreds of volunteers are scouring bushland for a three-year-old boy who went missing on his family's 260 hectare property in the NSW Hunter region almost 24 hours ago.



Anthony ‘AJ’ Elfalak. Source: NSW Police.

Police were called to the farm in Putty, near Singleton, about an hour after Anthony 'AJ' Elfalak was last seen around 11:45am on Friday.



A co-ordinated search for the boy, who has autism and is non-verbal, continues on Saturday, with the assistance of police on trailbikes, PolAir, the dog unit, police divers, the State Emergency Service and the Rural Fire Service.



AJ's family fear the boy may have been taken from the property, family friend Alan Hashem wrote in a Facebook post appealing for community members to keep any eye out for the child.



"Four ATVs (quad bikes) were dispersed immediately within the 10 minute window that AJ went missing and covered a large radius and could not find him," he wrote.



"This child has never wandered before."



AJ is believed to be wearing a grey jumper and pants, and sneakers, and is described as being of Mediterranean or Middle Eastern appearance, with short dark hair.

