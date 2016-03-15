TODAY |

Hundreds of people arrested for protesting in Russia

Associated Press
Russian police cracked down hard Saturday (overnight NZT) on demonstrators in central Moscow, beating some people and arresting hundreds of others protesting the exclusion of opposition candidates from the ballot for Moscow city council.

Police also stormed into a TV station broadcasting the protest.

Police wrestled with protesters around the mayor's office, sometimes charging into the crowd with their batons raised.

OVD-Info, an organization that monitors political arrests in Russia, said 779 people were detained.

Moscow police earlier said 295 people had been taken in, but did not immediately give a final figure.

Along with the arrests, several opposition activists who wanted to run for the council were arrested throughout the city before the protest.

Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition figure, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail for calling an unauthorized protest.

The protesters, who police said numbered about 3,500, shouted slogans including "Russia will be free!" and "Who are you beating?"

One young woman was seen bleeding heavily after being struck on the head.

Helmeted police barged into Navalny's video studio as it was conducting a YouTube broadcast of the protest and arrested program leader Vladimir Milonov.

Police also searched Dozhd, an internet TV station that was covering the protest, and its editor-in-chief, Alexandra Perepelova, was ordered to undergo questioning at the Investigative Committee.

Police eventually dispersed protesters from the area of the mayor's office, but many demonstrators reassembled at a square about a kilometer away, where new arrests began.

Before the protest, several opposition members were detained, including Ilya Yashin, Dmitry Gudkov, Lyubov Sobol and top Navalny associate Ivan Zhdanov.

All were released later in the day; Zhdanov and Sobol went to the relocated protest and were detained again.

There was no immediate information on what charges the detainees might face.

