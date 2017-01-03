Hundreds of partygoers flee as blaze hits London pub that's a favourite for Kiwis

Hundreds fled as a huge fire tore through a popular London pub during New Year's celebrations.

A huge fire spread burnt through Acton pub in London on New Years Eve. Source: Metropolitan Police

The fire quickly spread through the Aeronaut Bar, formerly known as the Redback Tavern, a popular spot for travelling Kiwis and Aussies, just after midnight on New Year's Day.

More than 300 people, including many New Zealanders, evacuated the bar where a "Circus Spectacular" party was going on.

Eight people were trapped on the upper levels of the bar, and were later rescued by police and firefighters, the London Fire Brigade said.

Musician Matt Blair was one of the people rescued after his New Year's Eve performance.

"We're fine but 2017 has already got off to a bad start. One of our favourite venues that we just played burned down," he tweeted.

London's Metropolitan Police said eight people, five of whom were police officers, were taken to hospital suffering minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

"I'm proud of the bravery and determination shown by my officers who went into a burning smoke filled pub to help rescue those inside and ensure an orderly evacuation," said Chief Superintendent, Paul Martin.

Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters worked to stop the blaze.

Ten fire engines battled a blaze at a popular London pub on New Year's Eve. Source: London Fire Brigade

"The first and second floors and the roof of the three storey building were gutted by the blaze while half of its ground floor was also left badly damaged," said a statement released by the London Fire Brigade.

The Kiwis in London Facebook group also expressed its sadness at the incident, paying tribute to the bar.