TODAY |

Hundreds of Nigerian students missing after attack on school

Source:  Associated Press

Hundreds of Nigerian students are missing after gunmen attacked a secondary school in the country's northwestern Katsina state, police have confirmed.

A police officer on duty in Nigeria. Source: Getty

The Government Science Secondary School in Kankara was attacked Saturday morning NZT by a large group of bandits who shot “with AK 47 rifles”, Katsina State police spokesman Gambo Isah said in a statement.

Police engaged the attackers “in a gun duel which gave (some of) the students the opportunity to scale the fence of the school and run for safety”, Isah said.

About 400 students are missing, while 200 are accounted for, Isah said. The school is believed to have more than 600 students.

“The police, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Air Force are working closely with the school authorities to ascertain the actual number of the missing and/or kidnapped students,” said Isah.

“Search parties are working with a view to find or rescue the missing students,” he said.

A resident of the town, Mansur Bello, told The Associated Press that the attackers took some of the students away.

The military, supported by airpower, has located the bandits’ enclave in Zango/Paula forest in the Kankara area, and there have been exchanges of gunfire in an ongoing operation, said President Muhammadu Buhari, according to a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

”Our prayers are with the families of the students, the school authorities and the injured,” said the president's statement. The statement did not say if any student has been rescued.

This is the latest attack on a school by gunmen in Nigeria.

The most serious incident occurred in April 2014, when members of the Jihadist group Boko Haram kidnapped 276 girls from their school dormitory in Chibok, in northeastern Borno State. About 100 of the girls are still missing.

The latest attack is believed to have been carried out by one of several groups of bandits active in northwestern Nigeria. The groups are notorious for kidnapping people for ransom.

World
Africa
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:38
Passengers spot man walking on plane wing minutes before take-off in Las Vegas
2
Take a tour of stunning House of the Year Award winner near Queenstown
3
Morning Briefing Dec 14: Officials send summer lockdown warning
4
Deportees waiting more than 200 days behind bars due to Covid-19 travel disruption
5
Senior Rebels bikie gang member shot dead at public motorsport event in Perth
MORE FROM
World
MORE

UN chief urges world leaders to declare climate emergency

Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Tempers flare as thousands of Trump supporters rally in Washington
00:26

New South Wales and Queensland hit by major flooding with more to come