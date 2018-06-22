 

Hundreds of mourners attend funeral for fashion designer Kate Spade

Hundreds of mourners braved drizzling rain to attend the funeral for fashion designer Kate Spade today, many of them carrying her iconic purses as they flocked to a church in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri.

Mourners for Kate Spade gather outside Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri.

Her family released a statement shortly before the funeral began, saying her father had died the night before at his home.

The statement said 89-year-old Earl Brosnahan Jr had been in failing health and was "heartbroken" after his beloved daughter's suicide at her home in New York.

A high school classmate attending the service said Spade was "incredibly kind" and had a memorable laugh.

Actor-comedian David Spade helps family members enter Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church for funeral services for his sister-in-law, designer Kate Spade.

Spade admirers, including Olivia Lott, also were part of the crowds of people hovering under large, black umbrellas outside the church, many of them wearing Spade-designed accessories.

"I just feel like her vocation was to fill the world with beautiful things," Lott said, echoing sentiments expressed earlier this month by friends and fans who described her as vibrant and colorful, like the designs that made her famous.

The 55-year-old was the co-founder of the label Kate Spade New York.
The 55-year-old mother was found dead in her New York City home on June 5.

Her husband and business partner, Andy Spade, said she'd had depression and anxiety for years but had been regularly seeing a doctor and taking medication.

He attended the service, along with his brother, actor-comedian David Spade, who helped other relatives enter the church under umbrellas.

A funeral official followed the family carrying a large white urn as the congregation sang "The First Noel," a nod to Kate Spade's birthday, on Christmas Eve, and her middle name, Noel.

Spade was working as an accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine when she launched her company with her husband in 1993.

She went on to win multiple awards from the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and was named a "giant of design" by House Beautiful magazine.

She walked away from her company in 2007, a year after it was acquired from the Neiman Marcus Group for $US125 million by the company then known as Liz Claiborne Inc.

Coach, now known as Tapestry, bought the Kate Spade brand last year for $US2.4 billion.

Kate and Andy Spade recently had started a new handbag company, Frances Valentine.

Andy Spade said earlier this month that his wife had long suffered from depression and anxiety.

He said he and his wife had been living separately in the 10 months before her death but saw each other or spoke every day.

He said they were not legally separated and never discussed divorce.

Yesterday, Kate Spade New York announced plans to donate $1 million to support suicide prevention and mental health awareness causes in tribute to the company's late founder.

The family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or to a Kansas City animal shelter.

Where can I get help?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity
 

