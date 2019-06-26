Hundreds mourn father and toddler who drowned trying to reach the US

A man and his young daughter who drowned trying to cross into Texas were laid to their final rest this morning, a week after a heartbreaking image of their bodies floating in the Rio Grande circled the globe.

About 200 relatives and friends followed a hearse bearing the bodies of Óscar Martínez and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria inside La Bermeja municipal cemetery in southern San Salvador. The ceremony was private and journalists were not allowed access.

Many wore black and wept. They carried flowers and green palms, and some held signs bearing the logo of the Alianza soccer team favored by Óscar Martínez, who belonged to a group that supports the club.

"For those who cheer you on from heaven," one read.

"I knew them. They are good people, and I can't believe they died this way," said Berta Padilla, who arrived earlier along with about 30 others on a bus from Altavista, the working-class city the Martínezes called home before they left in early April, headed for the United States.

Candles are placed next to the border fence that separates Mexico from the United States, in memory of migrants who have died during their journey toward the US. Source: Associated Press

"We came from Altavista to be with Óscar's family," Padilla added. "We are with them in their pain."

A municipal police officer said their graves were in a section of the cemetery named after Saint Óscar Romero, the San Salvador archbishop who devoted himself to helping the poor and was assassinated in 1980. Romero, who was canonized last year, is buried in the crypt of the city's cathedral.

"This is very painful, most of all because of the baby. ... They went in search of a better future, but everything came to an end in the river," said family friend Reyna Moran.