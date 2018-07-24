 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Hundreds missing after deadly hydroelectric dam collapse in Laos

Associated Press
Topics
World
Accidents

A hydroelectric dam collapsed in southeastern Laos, leaving an unknown number of people dead and hundreds missing, state media said today.

The official Lao news agency KPL said the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam in Attapeu province collapsed on Monday evening, releasing large amounts of water that swept away houses and made more than 6,600 people homeless.

The dam was constructed by a joint venture led by South Korean companies, with Thai and Lao partners. 

The project, scheduled to begin operating this year, was still under construction, KPL reported. 

It described the portion that collapsed as a "saddle dam," which is an auxiliary dam used to hold water beyond what is held by the main dam.

Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith "suspended the planned monthly meeting of the government for August and led his Cabinet members and other senior officials to Sanamxay (district) to monitor rescue and relief efforts being made for flood victims," KPL said. 

Many areas of Laos have recently been hit by flooding from seasonal rains.

Electricity from several hydroelectric dams provides a large share of Laos' export earnings, with Thailand being a major buyer.

KPL said the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy project cost an estimated $US1.02 billion.

Source: Google Maps

Villagers were rescued by boat after the dam collapsed. Source: Attapeu Today
Topics
World
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
3

Three rugby players suspended for doping offences
4

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs
5

Watch: Meet the King Country teen gunning to be the world's best motorsport rider
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:07
In Greece at least 20 people have been killed by wildfires.

Death toll rises to 24 as wildfires ravage parts of Greece
00:52
The ceremony was held at the Wat Pra That Doi Wao temple on the northern Thai border near Myanmar.

Rescued Thai cave boys to become Buddhist novices and monks

Aussie kids ill after using eyeliner containing lead
Infowars host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas.

Infowars host moves to dismiss lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook school mass shooting victims' families
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:09
New Zealand’s biggest tree, in Northland’s Waipoua Forest, is under threat from the disease.

Watch: 3D graphic shows how kauri dieback could spread through mighty Tāne Mahuta, as scientists make breakthrough

Thousands of bank accounts closed due to foreign information sharing law

Charities welcome major supermarket's decision to help tackle 'period poverty'

Tauranga City Council makes offer to purchase properties at failed Bella Vista development

Andrew Little rejects UN women's committee call for Royal Commission into New Zealand Family Court