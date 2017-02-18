Hundreds of Mexicans form 'human wall' at the border to protest Donald Trump's barrier plan

Hundreds of people in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez gathered on the edge of the Rio Grande river today to form a 'human wall' to protest US President Donald Trump's plans for a wall between the countries.

The demonstrators held aloft colourful swatches of cloth and waved to the residents of the neighbouring city of El Paso, Texas.

Organisers said a friendly, human wall meant to join the two cities was better than a wall of steel or concrete to divide them.

"We have, as it is being demonstrated here, many friends on the other side of the river, on the other side where they intend to build this wall that will never separate two friendly peoples," said former Mexican presidential candidate Cuauhtemoc Cardenas.