TODAY |

Hundreds march for LGBTQI rights in Sydney ahead of socially-distanced Mardi Gras

Source:  Associated Press

Sydney's annual iconic Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras went ahead today, only in a different format due to coronavirus restrictions. 

Hundreds march in Sydney ahead of the annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Source: Associated Press

It was being held at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where people can socially distance in their seats rather than on the traditional route down Oxford Street.

Up to 23,000 spectators will be allowed in the stands while the performers will be on the pitch. 

Organisers say this year's parade will move away from the traditional large floats and instead focus on the outlandish pageantry of costumes, puppetry and props. Face masks will be mandatory for participants and there will be temperature checks and screening at entry points.

Meanwhile, LGBTQI rights protestors have been given the green light to march down Oxford Street in a separate event before the parade.

Health officials in New South Wales state agreed to make an exception to the 500-person limit on public gatherings after organisers agreed to enhanced contact-tracing processes.

The marchers are protesting social issues including transphobia, the mandatory detention of asylum-seekers and the criminalisation of sex work.

World
Australia
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Car fire in East Auckland, body may be inside
2
Motorcyclist dead after crash with car south of Christchurch
3
Meghan: Talk with Oprah without royals' input 'liberating'
4
Queen Elizabeth gifted two new corgi puppies
5
Police investigation underway after person shot in Auckland suburb of Ōtara overnight
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Anti-coup protestors defy increasingly violent Myanmar security forces
01:04

NASA shows Perseverance's first drive on Mars as President Biden applauds landing

Warriors to stay in Australia until at least June

Third-degree murder count could be reinstated for officer in George Floyd's death