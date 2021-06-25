TODAY |

Hundreds injured as Czech Republic hit by rare tornado

Source:  Associated Press

A rare tornado tore through southeastern Czech Republic, killing at least one person and injuring hundreds of people, the rescue services said.

View of the wreckage after a Tornado hit the village of Moravska Nova Ves in the Hodonin district, South Moravia, Czech Republic. Source: Associated Press

The tornado was formed during a series of strong thunderstorms that hit the entire country.

Seven towns and villages have been badly damaged, with entire buildings turned into ruins and cars overturned. Over 120,000 households were without electricity.

Some 360 extra police officers were sent to the area together with the military. The rescuers from many parts of the country who came to help were joined by their counterparts from nearby Austria and Slovakia.

They were using drones and helicopters to search the rubble. One person died of injuries in the hospital in the town of Hodonin.

The regional rescue service said more people likely died.

“It’s a huge tragedy,” Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

A house is damaged house after a tornado hit the village of Moravska Nova Ves in the Hodonin district, South Moravia, Czech Republic. Source: Associated Press

Babis was in Brussels to attend an EU summit and was planning to visit the damage-hit region tomorrow.

Marek Babisz, deputy mayor of Hrusky, told Czech public radio half of his town was almost completely destroyed.

“The church is without the tower, the elementary school has no roof and insulation any more, only walls remained from what were houses. There’re injured, it’s really terrible.”

World
UK and Europe
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
Beauden Barrett seemingly still the All Blacks’ fitness king
2
Man jailed for 'horrific' assault on baby daughter who later died
3
Man fatally hit by car after swinging pipe at Northland cops
4
Guilty of murder: Northland man beat ex-partner for 90 minutes
5
Kiwi cricket fan amazed abuse complaint in NZ led to Southampton fans' removal
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Sydney outbreak reaches 36 cases; Morrison backs no lockdown
00:42

Child pulled from rubble of Miami building collapse

China to provide more vaccines to help Fiji's Covid-19 fight
00:57

Behind the scenes video shows Black Caps celebrate WTC triumph