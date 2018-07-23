 

Hundreds gather for vigil honouring Kiwi mum and two children killed in Perth triple-homicide

Almost 200 people gathered for a Perth vigil last night for a Kiwi mum and her two children killed in a Perth triple-homicide last week.

Michelle Petersen, her son Rua, 8, and daughter Bella, 15, were killed on Tuesday.
Michelle Petersen, 48, her son Rua, 8, and daughter Bella, 15, were killed at an Ellenbrook property on Tuesday, Nine reports.

Among the crowd were the family's relatives, who flew in from New Zealand for the vigil.

Teancum Vernon Petersen-Crofts, 19, has appeared in court charged with the killings.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of bikers took part in a memorial ride across Sydney's eastern suburbs in honour of the slain family.


