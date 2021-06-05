Hundreds gather in Hong Kong on Tiananmen anniversary despite vigil ban

Hong Kong police have clashed with protesters commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.
People hold LED candles to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong Source: Associated Press
For the second year running, Hong Kong authorities banned an annual vigil to remember the deadly crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing in 1989.
Police cited gathering limits amid the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason for the ban.
Hundreds of people assembled near Victoria Park, despite police closing off parts of the park to prevent people from gathering there.
Two people have been arrested, with police saying they are accused of promoting “an unauthorised assembly”.