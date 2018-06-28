Hundreds gather to farewell Brisbane teen whose body was found in barrel - 'May she rest in peace'

Hundreds of mourners have gathered to say goodbye to slain Brisbane teenager Larissa Beilby, two weeks after her body was found in a barrel.

Missing teenager Larissa Beilby Source: Nine / Instagram

Family and friends have gathered at a private service for the 16-year-old, who was allegedly murdered by 34-year-old Zlatko Sikorsky.

Mourners were seen carrying flowers as they arrived at Albany Creek Memorial Park on Brisbane's northside on Thursday, with one young woman holding a hand- painted sign reading "Larissa. RIP baby".

Sikorsky is accused of killing the teen and leaving her body in a barrel on the back of a ute he dumped at a Gold Coast property.

He then fled, sparking a huge manhunt, but police caught up with him at a Sunshine Coast unit, where a 28-hour siege unfolded.

He eventually surrendered and was charged with murder, torture, deprivation of liberty and interfering with a corpse. He's also accused of attempting to murder another woman.

Those who loved Larissa held a memorial service for her last weekend, with Deanna Beilby saying the loss of her sister under such horrific circumstances had left an enormous hole in her heart.

Deanne, grieving father Peter and brother Nathan are among those at Thursday's service to celebrate Larissa's life.

The Queensland Police Service has publicly expressed sympathy for the family.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Larissa Beilby today as they prepare to say farewell to her. May she rest in peace," the service said in a tweet on Thursday.