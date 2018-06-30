Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil for Maryland newspaper employees killed in shooting

 

Hundreds of people have gathered in the shadow of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, US, for a candlelight march in memory of five slain newspaper employees.

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Annapolis today.
Source: Associated Press

The mood was sombre today as Capital Gazette reporter Phil Davis read aloud the names of his five slain co-workers before those gathers began marching through downtown Annapolis.

Some in the crowd carried signs and banners which read "#AnnapolisStrong."

Those killed included Rob Hiaasen, 59, the paper's assistant managing editor and brother of novelist Carl Hiaasen.

Also killed were editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, special projects editor Wendi Winters, reporter John McNamara and sales assistant Rebecca Smith.

The man accused of killing them was investigated five years ago for a barrage of menacing tweets against the daily, but a detective concluded he was no threat, and the paper didn't want to press charges for fear of inflaming the situation, according to a police report released today.

Jarrod W. Ramos, 38, is a former information-technology employee with a long-time grudge against The Capital of Annapolis.

He was charged with five counts of first-degree murder in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in US history.

