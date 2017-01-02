 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Hundreds flee fighting near Syria's capital despite truce

share

Source:

Associated Press

Hundreds of civilians have fled a mountainous region outside the Syrian capital, where government forces were battling several insurgent groups, including an al-Qaida-linked outfit excluded from a recent nationwide ceasefire.

This frame grab from video provided by Baladi News Network, a Syrian opposition media outlet that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows residents gather near a green government bus for evacuating from eastern Aleppo, Syria, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. The Russian military said over 1,000 people have been evacuated from Aleppo under a cease-fire deal reached with Syrian rebels. France's ambassador to the United Nations says international observers should monitor the safe evacuation of civilians and fighters from the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo. (Baladi News Network via AP)

Residents gather near a green government bus for evacuating from eastern Aleppo, Syria.

Source: Associated Press

The Syrian military said some 1,300 people fled the Barada Valley region since Sunday.

The region has been the target of days of airstrikes and shelling despite the truce, which was brokered by Russia and Turkey and appears to be holding in other parts of the country, despite some reports of fighting.

The truce went into effect on Friday, and the government and the opposition are expected to meet for talks in Kazakhstan later this month.

Russia, a key military ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, and Turkey, a leading sponsor of the rebels, are acting as guarantors of the agreement, which excludes the al-Qaida-linked Fatah al-Sham Front and the Islamic State group.

Yesterday, The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution supporting efforts by Russia and Turkey to end the nearly six-year conflict in Syria and jump-start peace negotiations.

The military said those fleeing Barada Valley were relocated to safer areas and their names were registered by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

The Barada Valley is the primary source of water for the capital and its surrounding region.

The government assault has coincided with a severe water shortage in Damascus since December 22nd.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Teenage girl assaulted while out walking with younger sister

00:26
2
Olivier Giroud managed to somehow find the back of the net with an upright scorpion kick in his side’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace

Talk about being modest: Arsenal star Olivier Giroud says 'maximum luck' was behind brilliant scorpion kick goal

3

Teenage girls indecently assaulted on Mount Maunganui beach

01:07
4
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

00:54
5
Carey's mood seemed to range from frustration to resignation as she struggled with the pre-recorded musical tracks.

Video: Mariah Carey ends 2016 with performance debacle in Times Square


02:19
A major tourist attraction is set to reopen, seven weeks after the 7.8 earthquake left Kaikoura and surrounding communities isolated.

Kaikoura whale watching boat set to sail in boost for quake-hit tourist town

A small section of the slipway has been dredged, allowing Whale Watch Kaikoura to load and unload passengers.

01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Boy, 12, in critical condition after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three other people including a 13-year-old boy remain in hospital.

01:56
The plea from police comes as the road toll total is the same as last year with six days still to go.

Speed, alcohol and not wearing seatbelts cause road toll to rise in 2016

Last year 326 people were killed on New Zealand's roads.

00:22
A St John Paramedic says the man was lucky after receiving a gunshot wound to his knee.

Man reportedly shot while driving in West Auckland overnight

The man heard two bangs and then felt pain in his knee.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ