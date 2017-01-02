Hundreds flee fighting near Syria's capital despite truce

Hundreds of civilians have fled a mountainous region outside the Syrian capital, where government forces were battling several insurgent groups, including an al-Qaida-linked outfit excluded from a recent nationwide ceasefire.

Residents gather near a green government bus for evacuating from eastern Aleppo, Syria. Source: Associated Press

The Syrian military said some 1,300 people fled the Barada Valley region since Sunday.

The region has been the target of days of airstrikes and shelling despite the truce, which was brokered by Russia and Turkey and appears to be holding in other parts of the country, despite some reports of fighting.

The truce went into effect on Friday, and the government and the opposition are expected to meet for talks in Kazakhstan later this month.

Russia, a key military ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, and Turkey, a leading sponsor of the rebels, are acting as guarantors of the agreement, which excludes the al-Qaida-linked Fatah al-Sham Front and the Islamic State group.

Yesterday, The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution supporting efforts by Russia and Turkey to end the nearly six-year conflict in Syria and jump-start peace negotiations.

The military said those fleeing Barada Valley were relocated to safer areas and their names were registered by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

The Barada Valley is the primary source of water for the capital and its surrounding region.

The government assault has coincided with a severe water shortage in Damascus since December 22nd.