Hundreds evacuated from London towers as fire fallout widens

The scope of Britain's fire-safety crisis broadened today as London officials scrambled to evacuate four public housing towers due to concerns about external cladding, fire doors and insulation around gas pipes.

Source: BBC

Hundreds of residents hastily packed their bags and sought emergency shelter, with many angry and confused about the chaotic situation.

Some refused to leave.

Camden Council said it decided to evacuate the buildings on the Chalcots Estate late Friday after fire inspectors reported that the blocks were "not safe for people to sleep in overnight."

Inspectors uncovered problems with "gas insulation and door stops," which combined with the presence of flammable cladding meant residents had to leave immediately, council leader Georgia Gould said in a tweet.

The council said residents would be out of their homes for three to four weeks while it completes fire-safety upgrades.

The evacuation comes amid widening worries about the safety of high-rise apartment blocks across Britain following the inferno that engulfed Grenfell Tower in west London on June 14, killing at least 79 people.

Public attention has focused on the external cladding material blamed for the rapid spread of that blaze — but now it appeared that multiple other fire risks have been identified in some blocks.