Hundreds evacuated in Paris over fears of flooding from the Seine River

Source:

Associated Press

Hundreds of people have been evacuated along the Seine as floods caused significant damage in Paris suburbs in recent days, but no deaths or injuries have been reported.

Drone footage shared by police shows the extent of the flooding in Paris.
Source: Associated Press

Floodwaters were nearing their peak in Paris on Saturday, with the rain-swollen Seine River engulfing scenic quays and threatening wine cellars and museum basements.

Unusually heavy rains have engorged the Seine and other rivers in the region, forcing a halt to all boat traffic in Paris, including tourist cruises.

Some quay-side restaurants were submerged, and some roads and parks were closed as a precautionary measure — along with the bottom floor of the Louvre Museum.

Groundwater was also seeping into some Paris cellars, and authorities warned residents of some neighborhoods to remove any valuables.

However, authorities said Saturday that the flooding won't be as bad as forecast earlier this week.

The river is expected to peak in Paris tomorrow at 6 meters or less (19 feet, 8 inches) on the Austerlitz scale — below the 6.1 meters reached in exceptional floods in 2016, and well below the 8.6 meters hit in record floods in 1910.

In normal times, the river measures about 1.5 meters (4 feet, 11 inches) on the Austerlitz scale.


