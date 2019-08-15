TODAY |

Hundreds of Chinese armoured vehicles grouped in city bordering Hong Kong

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia

Satellite photos show what appear to be armoured personnel carriers and other vehicles belonging to the China's paramilitary People's Armed Police parked in a sports complex in the city of Shenzhen, in what some have interpreted as a threat from Beijing to use increased force against pro-democracy protestors across the border in Hong Kong.

The pictures collected by Maxar's WorldView show 500 or more vehicles sitting on and around the soccer stadium at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre just across the harbour from the Asian financial hub that has been rocked by more than two months of near-daily street demonstrations.

Flights at Hong Kong's airport, one of the world's busiest, were disrupted on Tuesday and Wednesday by a mass demonstration and occasional violence inside its terminal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Departing flights have been cancelled for a second day. Source: BBC

Chinese state media have said only that the Shenzhen exercises had been planned before hand and were not directly related to the unrest in Hong Kong, although they came shortly after the central government in Beijing said the protests were beginning to show the "sprouts of terrorism."

President Donald Trump tweeted that US intelligence believes that the Chinese government is moving troops to its border with Hong Kong and that, "Everyone should be calm and safe!"

Beijing has been apparently reluctant to send in police or army units from the mainland or to mobilise the People's Liberation Army garrison in Hong Kong to quell the unrest. It's seen as mindful of the devastating effect that would have both on the territory's reputation as a safe and stable place to invest in, and as indication of the Communist Party's failure to win over the hearts and minds of the city's 7.3 million residents, 22 years after the former British colony was handed over to China.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two Air NZ return services have been cancelled this week as protestors gather at the airport. Source: 1 NEWS

It would also be a shocking reminder of the PLA's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations centred on Beijing's Tiananmen Square 30 years ago, which remains a taboo subject in China but is memorialised with a massive rally and march each year in Hong Kong.

Yet, mainland China is believed to have already dispatched officers to fortify the ranks of the Hong Kong police, and may also have planted decoys among the protestors in order to encourage more violent acts that could eventually turn ordinary Hong Kongers against the protest movement.

Such a change in sentiments does not yet appear to have happened despite rising violence surrounding protests and the shutdown of the city's usually bustling international airport for two days after it was occupied by demonstrators.

A satellite image appears to show Chinese security force vehicles inside the Shenzen Bay Sports Centre in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, bordering Hong Kong. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:40
Joan Rutherford, 87, has worked for Timmermans jewellers in Auckland since 1969.
Worker gifted $13k diamond for 50 years of service at same Auckland store
2
Piripi Winiata with his tiripou
'An obvious example of racism' - Passenger calls out Auckland Airport after stoush over tiripou 'weapon'
3
The All Blacks coach said the duo could become world class players.
Sevu Reece, George Bridge given starts as All Blacks axe senior trio for Bledisloe decider
4
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
5
Ben Smith of New Zealand makes a break against Reece Hodge of Australia. New Zealand All Blacks v Australian Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup, rugby union test match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 22 October 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz
Ben Smith, Owen Franks fighting to keep All Blacks spots heading into Bledisloe rematch
MORE FROM
World
MORE
04:55
1 NEWS’ Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver has a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update: Fiji's PM investigated for alleged assault, Tongan king meets the Pope, why The Rock made his mum cry
00:25
The drugs, valued at $90 million, are said to have the highest purity ever recorded in Queensland.

Australian police make their biggest MDMA bust, linked to last week's arrests in Auckland

01:20
Passengers expecting to leave from Auckland today have mixed feelings about travel to the city amid violent protests.

Traveller 'apprehensive' about second attempt to fly Auckland to Hong Kong, as chaotic airport protests continue
00:30
The baby raccoon’s mobility was hindered due to a brain injury.

Disabled baby raccoon learns to walk again with new wheelchair