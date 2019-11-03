Hundreds of Brazilians commemorate Day of the Dead with 'Zombie Walk'

Hundreds of Brazilians dressed in their most nightmarish zombie outfits today to limp and growl their way down Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach in celebration of the Day of the Dead.

The so-called "Zombie Walk" was among several weekend events throughout Latin America in honour of the holiday, which often turns into a multi-day celebration when many visit the grave sites of deceased relatives or simply go outside to enjoy the lively atmosphere.

Dressed in elaborate costumes and smeared with fake blood, the revellers in Rio ambled along the iconic beach and offered glassy-eyed stares to onlookers and reporters.

Carol Araújo, a makeup artist, said she had come because she considered the walk to be a place where her artistry was appreciated.

The parade-like event comes amid a seemingly unrelenting Brazilian news cycle which included a Friday demonstration in front of Rio de Janeiro's city council building over the 2018 killing of a councilwoman and her driver.

Earlier in the week, Brazil's TV Globo reported that a man alleged that President Jair Bolsonaro had a connection to their murders.