TODAY |

Hundreds block Hong Kong government headquarters in protest over China extradition bill

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia

Hong Kong today delayed the start of a legislative session on an extradition bill as hundreds of protestors blocked entry to the legislature and government headquarters.

The protestors aimed to block debate on the highly controversial extradition bill that would allow accused people to be sent to China for trial.

The overwhelmingly young crowd of demonstrators filled roads in the Wan Chai district. 

Many had taken the day off from work and classes today to press their case that the amendments to the extradition bill would erode the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's civil liberties.

Under its "one country, two systems" framework, Hong Kong was guaranteed its own social, legal and political systems for 50 years following its handover from British rule in 1997. 

However, China's ruling Communist Party has been seen as increasingly reneging on that agreement by forcing through unpopular legal changes.

Policemen in anti-riot gear stand watch as protesters use umbrellas to shield themselves outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Drinking fountain (file picture).
How safe is it to drink from NZ's public water fountains?
2
The former Wallaby couldn’t resist a sly jab as it was announced Tonga will play Fiji at Eden Park in August.
‘Half their team are islanders’ - Tonga coach takes cheeky swipe at NZ Rugby over Pacific players in All Blacks
3
Whangārei police appeal for witnesses to crash in which boy fatally hit by truck
4
The arrival of the bulk discount retailer could shake up the supermarket industry.
Bulk discount retailer Costco to open $90 million site in New Zealand
5
Pets to be allowed on commuter trains in Auckland from Sunday
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Melbourne to trial electric flying taxi service, Uber Air
00:26
Looks like the royal couple have some hidden talents, judging by their efforts in Kaswick, northern England.

Watch: Prince William and Kate shear sheep, put their rural skills to the test
00:18
Ivan Kolokoltsev was released from custody after police found “no proof of his part in a crime.”

Drug charges dropped after alleged setup of prominent Russian journalist
World Vision Eastern Zone Director Helen Barclay-Hollands says work to contain the virus in Eastern Congo is being hampered by violence towards medical staff.

Uganda confirms first Ebola case outside outbreak in Congo