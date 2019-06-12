Hundreds block Hong Kong government headquarters in protest over China extradition bill

Hong Kong today delayed the start of a legislative session on an extradition bill as hundreds of protestors blocked entry to the legislature and government headquarters.

The protestors aimed to block debate on the highly controversial extradition bill that would allow accused people to be sent to China for trial.

The overwhelmingly young crowd of demonstrators filled roads in the Wan Chai district.

Many had taken the day off from work and classes today to press their case that the amendments to the extradition bill would erode the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's civil liberties.

Under its "one country, two systems" framework, Hong Kong was guaranteed its own social, legal and political systems for 50 years following its handover from British rule in 1997.