Humpback whale in Gold Coast sighted in shark net gets rescued

A whale trapped in a shark net off the Gold Coast of Australia has been freed.

The humpback was sighted off the beach yesterday morning and was freed in about three-and-half hours.

The net was wrapped around the whale's tail and choppy conditions made it difficult for rescuers.

A spokesman for the Queensland fisheries department said any injury is likely to be superficial and the whale is expected to make a full recovery.

It was the first whale to become entangled off the Gold Coast during this southern migration season.