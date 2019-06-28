TODAY |

Humpback whale in Gold Coast sighted in shark net gets rescued

Associated Press
More From
World
Australia
Animals

A whale trapped in a shark net off the Gold Coast of Australia has been freed.

The humpback was sighted off the beach yesterday morning and was freed in about three-and-half hours.

The net was wrapped around the whale's tail and choppy conditions made it difficult for rescuers.

A spokesman for the Queensland fisheries department said any injury is likely to be superficial and the whale is expected to make a full recovery.

It was the first whale to become entangled off the Gold Coast during this southern migration season.

Last year, five whales were caught in nets in the Queensland region.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The net was wrapped around the whale’s tail but was freed within hours after its discovery yesterday Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Australia
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
The volcanic activity shook the family awake at 2am on June 25.
Drone footage of mudpool on Rotorua property shows extent of new geothermal activity
2
Pome’e wants to encourage women to “own who they are” and to “not be afraid of your own potential”.
'I'm pioneering for change' – Pasifika plus-size Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome’e speaks on redefining being body positive
3
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.
Driver in horror Waverley crash which killed seven, including baby, 'already gone' on synthetic cannabis
4
Commercial Beekeepers work with their hives in the background. This focus of this image is the Beehives in the foreground.
Man fined over $100,000 for adding chemicals to honey in bid to pass it off as mānuka
5
Alarm leads Melbourne police to an empty house with 40 marijuana plants inside
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:25
Alec Sigley had been studying in Pyongyang while working as a tour guide.

Concerns for safety of Australian feared to be detained in North Korea
00:28
This time, the incident took place on the eve of the G20 summit.

Concerns rise for German Chancellor Angela Merkel after another public shaking incident
00:33
Folau appeared on Sky last night as he prepares to take his former employer to the Fair Work Commission.

Rugby Australia slams Israel Folau's claim they offered to pay him to take down controversial social media post as 'completely untrue'
00:29
Thankfully a 17-year-old was on hand to make the heart-stopping catch.

Watch: Dramatic footage shows Algerian teen saving toddler who plunged from second-floor apartment window