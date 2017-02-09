 

Humanitarian aid arrives in Yemen as coalition allows UN flights

The first shipments of humanitarian aid arrived at Sanaa airport overnight after a weeks-long closure which aid groups said deprived Yemen's residents of badly needed food and supplies.

The United Nations says 12 million people are affected by "catastrophic" famine.

On Saturday, the airport received two flights - one from the Red Cross and another from UNICEF.

Both carried medical supplies, among them polio vaccines.They also carried UNICEF and Red Cross aid workers.

The Saudi-led coalition that has imposed an air, sea and land blockade on war-battered Yemen since November 6 has authorised the resumption of UN flights to the Yemeni capital starting Saturday, a UN aid official said.

The planned resumption of UN passenger flights from the Jordanian capital, Amman, to Sanaa, Yemen, was set to come two days after the Western-backed coalition had originally planned to reopen access to the country.

The Saudi-led coalition has come under almost daily pressure and expressions of concern from UN officials, some governments and advocacy groups who fear an already dire situation in a country largely depending on aid from abroad will worsen.

Yemen's major needs include water pumps to help stem a massive cholera outbreak and fuel needed to transport food and goods.

Yemenis have endured an intensified two-and-a-half-year war involving a Shiite rebel group, known as the Houthis, which controls many population centres in western Yemen and an internationally recognised government that has backing of Saudi Arabia and several other key Persian Gulf states.

