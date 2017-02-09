Humanitarian aid arrives in Yemen as coalition allows UN flights

The first shipments of humanitarian aid arrived at Sanaa airport overnight after a weeks-long closure which aid groups said deprived Yemen's residents of badly needed food and supplies.

Source: 1 NEWS

On Saturday, the airport received two flights - one from the Red Cross and another from UNICEF.

Both carried medical supplies, among them polio vaccines.They also carried UNICEF and Red Cross aid workers.

The Saudi-led coalition that has imposed an air, sea and land blockade on war-battered Yemen since November 6 has authorised the resumption of UN flights to the Yemeni capital starting Saturday, a UN aid official said.

The planned resumption of UN passenger flights from the Jordanian capital, Amman, to Sanaa, Yemen, was set to come two days after the Western-backed coalition had originally planned to reopen access to the country.

The Saudi-led coalition has come under almost daily pressure and expressions of concern from UN officials, some governments and advocacy groups who fear an already dire situation in a country largely depending on aid from abroad will worsen.

Yemen's major needs include water pumps to help stem a massive cholera outbreak and fuel needed to transport food and goods.