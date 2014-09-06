Human-sized asteroid on collision course with Earth, but minute chance it will hit, NASA says

An asteroid calculated to head towards Earth later this year has a 0.41 per cent chance of hitting the planet, according to data from NASA.

It’s projected to head our way in November, coincidently at around the same time as the US election.

Added to the issues already facing the country amid the pandemic and civil unrest is the projection of a six-foot asteroid to come close to earth on November 2 – the day prior to the election, CNN reports.



The space object is known as 2018VP1, according to the Centre for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

It has a diametre of 0.002 km, or about 6.5 feet, according to NASA's data. It was first seen at Palomar Observatory in California in 2018.