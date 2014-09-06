TODAY |

Human-sized asteroid on collision course with Earth, but minute chance it will hit, NASA says

Source:  1 NEWS

An asteroid calculated to head towards Earth later this year has a 0.41 per cent chance of hitting the planet, according to data from NASA.

It’s projected to head our way in November, coincidently at around the same time as the US election.

Added to the issues already facing the country amid the pandemic and civil unrest is the projection of a six-foot asteroid to come close to earth on November 2 – the day prior to the election, CNN reports.

The space object is known as 2018VP1, according to the Centre for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

It has a diametre of 0.002 km, or about 6.5 feet, according to NASA's data. It was first seen at Palomar Observatory in California in 2018.

NASA says there are three potential impacts, but "based on 21 observations spanning 12.968 days," the agency has determined the asteroid probably won't have a deep impact or trigger the end of the world.

World
Space
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Health officials release list of 10 Auckland bus trips Covid-19 cases took before testing positive for virus
2
Staunch Republican explains why he is encouraging people not to vote Trump
3
Watch: Alexander Povetkin annihilates Dillian Whyte with savage uppercut in heavyweight clash
4
Leading epidemiologist wants Auckland to remain at Alert Level 3 until community cases subside
5
Covid-19 update: One new infection in the Auckland community
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Queensland issues health alert for 40 locations as youth detention centre is linked to Covid-19 cases

00:40

'We are idiots' - Victoria Police fine 199 people for breaching Covid-19 restrictions

00:55

'The whole world celebrates' on-camera birth of panda cub

Harvey Weinstein seeks to pursue arbitration over firing from company he co-founded